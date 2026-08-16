Natasa Stankovic Sets The Internet Ablaze In Fiery Orange Gown With Dramatic Cape Sleeves

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 16, 2026
Natasa Stankovic made a bold statement in a vibrant burnt-orange gown, instantly commanding attention with its striking colour and dramatic silhouette.
The strapless design features a structured sweetheart neckline, adding a feminine touch while highlighting the sculpted fit of the gown.
The fitted silhouette is enhanced with a dramatic feather detailing around the shoulders that adds a playful, glamorous element to the otherwise sleek gown.
The standout feature is the pair of oversized flowing sleeves, which extend dramatically from the shoulders and create a cape-like effect as she moves.
The exaggerated sleeves bring a sense of movement and drama, transforming the gown from a classic fitted number into a statement ensemble.
She kept her accessories minimal, opting for delicate earrings and a subtle necklace, allowing the bold gown to remain the centre of attention.
Her soft, voluminous waves frame her face beautifully and balance the structured and dramatic elements of the outfit.