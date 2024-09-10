Nancy Tyagi Makes A 'Couture Worthy' Gown For Ananya Pandey; Know Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 10, 2024

We all are familiar with who Nancy Tyagi is after her big hit at Cannes this year. She is known to make her outfits from scratch

In a fashionable turn of events, she recently took to Instagram to share the outfit she created for actress Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey modeling for her creations gave her a good kickstart. She created a white floral gown for Ananya that looked not less than a couture

Nancy made Ananya's outfit from scratch and captioned her Instagram video, "Simple aur stylish ka perfect combo! Mera yeh khaas outfit @ananyapanday pe lag raha hai bilkul shandar"

The white bodycon dress featured a floral design shoulder strap extending to the bust

The gown has 3D white flowers embedded on the shoulder strap and the bottom hem of the outfit

Ananya is seen rejoicing as she tries on Nancy's outfit and looks stunning in it. She is currently promoting her series 'Call me Bae'

