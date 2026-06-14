‘My biggest weakness’: Ananya Birla Shares Heartfelt Message For Her Father Kumar Mangalam Birla On His 59th Birthday

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 14, 2026
Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla shared a heartfelt post on his birthday, today, June 14.
India's one of the renowned industrialist, Kumar Mangalam Birla is celebrating his 59th birthday.
In her post Ananya shared several pictures of her with her father, from childhood memories to grown up moments.
She wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PA!!!! Always behind you, to love you unconditionally, to follow you, to fiercely protect you, to make you proud one day."
Further, she wrote, "To the best father I don’t always deserve and my best friend, I love you more than words can express. My biggest strength, my biggest weakness."
"Be rest assured I’ll be finding you in every lifetime so I can continue to trouble you. Thank you for everything…I am because of you. Pranam," she concluded.
Ananya is the leading lady of her father's empire and continue to make him proud for her achievements.