Musu Musu Haasi Fame Rinke Khanna's Daughter Naomika Siva Saran Is All Grown-Up; Fans Say She Looks Prettier Than Tamannaah Bhatia

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 16, 2026
Musu Musu Haasi Fame Rinke Khanna's Daughter Naomika Siva has captivated hearts on the Internet with her stunning styles and visual moments.
Naomika Saran is primarily known as the granddaughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia.
Naomika is 21 years old as of 2025 and born on 19 October 2004.
Naomika has studied at some of the best institutions in India prior to joining St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. She then relocated to the US and chose to further her education at the Tisch School of the Arts in the prestigious New York University.
Her mother, Rinke Khanna is acted in a few flicks during the early 2000s and then stopped her acting career and her father, Sameer Saran, is a businessman.
Naomika haven't made her debut yet in the Bollywood and haven't disclosed if she wants to be an actor.
Despite low exposure to media and limelight, Naomika has made her own presence on social media with immense following.