Munchies! 7 Mouth-Watering Snacks To Try On Your Next Trip To Rajasthan

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Mawa Kachori: is filled with dry fruits and khoya, deep fried and then dipped in sugar syrup
Cook Click N Devour
Kalmi Vada: A perfect tea-time snack, these deep fried gram dal crispies are best enjoyed with spicy green chutney
Ghevar: is a Rajasthani disc-shaped sweet made from ghee, flour, and sugar syrup
Pyaaz Kachori and Aloo Kachori
Cook with Kushi
Mirchi Vada: Long green peppers, stuffed with mashed potato filling coated with besan and deep fried. This hot and spicy snack is a must-try
Cook Click N Devour
Bhujia: Also, famous as 'Bikaneri Bhujia'; it is spicy and crunchy! It is the best snack to have with tea
Papad ki Churi: is crunchy and is tossed in spices
Thanks For Reading!