Munchies! 7 Mouth-Watering Snacks To Try On Your Next Trip To Rajasthan

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023

Mawa Kachori: is filled with dry fruits and khoya, deep fried and then dipped in sugar syrup

Cook Click N Devour

Kalmi Vada: A perfect tea-time snack, these deep fried gram dal crispies are best enjoyed with spicy green chutney

Ghevar: is a Rajasthani disc-shaped sweet made from ghee, flour, and sugar syrup

Pyaaz Kachori and Aloo Kachori

Cook with Kushi

Mirchi Vada: Long green peppers, stuffed with mashed potato filling coated with besan and deep fried. This hot and spicy snack is a must-try

Cook Click N Devour

Bhujia: Also, famous as 'Bikaneri Bhujia'; it is spicy and crunchy! It is the best snack to have with tea

Papad ki Churi: is crunchy and is tossed in spices

Thanks For Reading!

8 Delicious Indian Thalis Every Foodie Will Relish
Find out More