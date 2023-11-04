Mumbai: Kumbharwada In Diwali Vigour; Little Earthen Goods Turn Festive Tunes Upbeat; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023

Mumbai's legendary Kumbharwada is bustling with life as Diwali comes nearer everyday.

Streets are filled with unsold goods, customers, artisans, children and the city's unparalleled spirits.

This Diwali, once again, the potter community has showcased much talent in bringing out attractive goodies to customers who flock the place, 24/7.

Miniature versions of kings, forts, animals, diyas, plants, etc line up the alleyways waiting for their future homes.

Most importantly, all these little lucrative lot is made up of earthen clay.

Kumbharwada which is nearly a 100 years old, stands out for its innumerable earthen wares and designs.

Years of practising the craft has brought out a unique fervour and authenticity to their artisans' works.

Despite the ancientness of the art, artisans never fail to bring out new and innovative items to the market according to demand.

A visit to the place will leave you in awe of the beautiful products that lie abundant and overflowing in their shops.

Especially if you are an earth lover or even a petrichor admirer, this place is sure to steel your heart.

These artifacts range from clay lamps, earthen pots, saucers, bowls, lanterns, flower vases, etc.

The normally busy area becomes more crowded during festive seasons, especially Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi and Navaratri.

The artisans here usually pass on to their next generation, their skills in pottery.

But, despite all the hustle, bustle and talent, they usually live in shabby conditions in cramped homes that double up sometimes as warehouses.

The whole family is involved in the production of earthen goods.

This Diwali also, the artisans have their hands full with creating the goods and then selling them.

Visiting the place will definitely give you some sustainable options to celebrate the festival of lights this year.

