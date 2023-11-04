Mumbai: Kumbharwada In Diwali Vigour; Little Earthen Goods Turn Festive Tunes Upbeat; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Mumbai's legendary Kumbharwada is bustling with life as Diwali comes nearer everyday.
Anand Chaini
Streets are filled with unsold goods, customers, artisans, children and the city's unparalleled spirits.
Anand Chaini
This Diwali, once again, the potter community has showcased much talent in bringing out attractive goodies to customers who flock the place, 24/7.
Anand Chaini
Miniature versions of kings, forts, animals, diyas, plants, etc line up the alleyways waiting for their future homes.
Anand Chaini
Most importantly, all these little lucrative lot is made up of earthen clay.
Anand Chaini
Kumbharwada which is nearly a 100 years old, stands out for its innumerable earthen wares and designs.
Anand Chaini
Years of practising the craft has brought out a unique fervour and authenticity to their artisans' works.
Anand Chaini
Despite the ancientness of the art, artisans never fail to bring out new and innovative items to the market according to demand.
Anand Chaini
A visit to the place will leave you in awe of the beautiful products that lie abundant and overflowing in their shops.
Anand Chaini
Especially if you are an earth lover or even a petrichor admirer, this place is sure to steel your heart.
Anand Chaini
These artifacts range from clay lamps, earthen pots, saucers, bowls, lanterns, flower vases, etc.
Anand Chaini
The normally busy area becomes more crowded during festive seasons, especially Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi and Navaratri.
Anand Chaini
The artisans here usually pass on to their next generation, their skills in pottery.
Anand Chaini
But, despite all the hustle, bustle and talent, they usually live in shabby conditions in cramped homes that double up sometimes as warehouses.
Anand Chaini
The whole family is involved in the production of earthen goods.
Anand Chaini
This Diwali also, the artisans have their hands full with creating the goods and then selling them.
Anand Chaini
Visiting the place will definitely give you some sustainable options to celebrate the festival of lights this year.
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!