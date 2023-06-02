Mumbai: Inside the newly restored 1870 David Sassoon Library and Reading Room in Kala Ghoda

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Mumbai’s iconic David Sassoon Library, situated at Kala Ghoda has been restored in 16 months and is all set to open for public today
The Sassoon Library houses a vast collection of 30k books, periodicals, and manuscripts covering a wide range of subjects. The Sassoon Library is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious libraries in Mumbai opened in 1870
The library building is an architectural landmark, designed in a Venetian Gothic style by architects J. Campbell and G. E. Gosling.The library has been restored thanks to private donations worth 3.6 crores. The work has been led by conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah
Reading room
Reading room after the restoration
Original roof reconstruction
Rood after restoration
Victorian goethic interiors
Victorian goethic interiors after restoration
The iconic David Sassoon Library's stunning interiors, offices, foyers have been recreated to provide better spatial arrangements
The library’s old-fashioned switches, chandeliers, and the original Victorian Minton tile flooring have revived its old world charm
The iconic David Sassoon Library's stunning interiors, offices, foyers have been recreated to provide better spatial arrangements
Thanks For Reading!