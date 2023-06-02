Mumbai: Inside the newly restored 1870 David Sassoon Library and Reading Room in Kala Ghoda

Mumbai’s iconic David Sassoon Library, situated at Kala Ghoda has been restored in 16 months and is all set to open for public today

The Sassoon Library houses a vast collection of 30k books, periodicals, and manuscripts covering a wide range of subjects. The Sassoon Library is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious libraries in Mumbai opened in 1870

The library building is an architectural landmark, designed in a Venetian Gothic style by architects J. Campbell and G. E. Gosling.The library has been restored thanks to private donations worth 3.6 crores. The work has been led by conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah

Reading room

Reading room after the restoration

Original roof reconstruction

Rood after restoration

Victorian goethic interiors

Victorian goethic interiors after restoration

The iconic David Sassoon Library's stunning interiors, offices, foyers have been recreated to provide better spatial arrangements

The library’s old-fashioned switches, chandeliers, and the original Victorian Minton tile flooring have revived its old world charm

