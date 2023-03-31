Mumbai: Dior transforms Gateway of India into a fashion ramp

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023

Christian Dior presented its fall 2023 collection in Mumbai on March 30, 2023

The runway was lined with traditional Indian floral designs

It highlighted the craftsmanship of India and saw Dior artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri pair up with the city’s Chanakya School of Craft

The love for peplum, and the drape of the fabric around the body, knotting at the waist were the different elements that Chiuri took inspiration from her own life 

The lineup featured silk dresses, evening coats and sari-inspired skirts that referenced traditional Indian silhouettes

Dior Fall 2023 saw host of celebrities like Rekha, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Many of the styles were created in collaboration concerning the choice of color palette, motifs, mirror work, sequins and crafts

Madras check and block printing made it to the runway, as did tigers, elephants and peacocks

Actor Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior's fashion show

The Paris fashion brand kicked off the show with a classical concert - violin, piano and the cello being played and with tunes coming out of tabla, veena, sarod, sitar and harmonium throughout the show, adding to the musical mood for the evening

