Mumbai: Dior transforms Gateway of India into a fashion ramp

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023
Christian Dior presented its fall 2023 collection in Mumbai on March 30, 2023
The runway was lined with traditional Indian floral designs
It highlighted the craftsmanship of India and saw Dior artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri pair up with the city’s Chanakya School of Craft
The love for peplum, and the drape of the fabric around the body, knotting at the waist were the different elements that Chiuri took inspiration from her own life
The lineup featured silk dresses, evening coats and sari-inspired skirts that referenced traditional Indian silhouettes
Dior Fall 2023 saw host of celebrities like Rekha, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Many of the styles were created in collaboration concerning the choice of color palette, motifs, mirror work, sequins and crafts
Madras check and block printing made it to the runway, as did tigers, elephants and peacocks
Actor Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior's fashion show
The Paris fashion brand kicked off the show with a classical concert - violin, piano and the cello being played and with tunes coming out of tabla, veena, sarod, sitar and harmonium throughout the show, adding to the musical mood for the evening
