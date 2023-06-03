Mumbai: Artist recreates Rogan art of Kachchh with new design

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
47 A at Khotachiwadi is exhibiting an Art and Craft show that is all about transforming an age-old skill into the new design. In pic: Kharad Weaving
Kachchh is today a rich haven for craft and textiles. Aptly titled 'Kachchh Born Again' the show is curated by Satish Reddy
Rogan Art by Rizwan Khatri-Rogan is a complex process of applying oil-based paint, made from boiled castor oil and natural colour pigments, onto the textile
Rizwan, a traditional Rogan artist from Kachchh, felt the need to bring an element of play and contemporary expression to his craft
Metal Craft by Aafasil - who uses old copper bells to create lamps, sculptures and a unique tangram game
Brass Cutlery by Dhaj - they seek inspiration from old objects, and documentaries of how people ate back in the day and create sketches to share with the artists who then recreate stunning cutlery using old material and technique
Wool felting
