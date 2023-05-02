Mumbai: 9 restaurants owned by celebrity chefs that you must check out

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 02, 2023
From young entrepreneurs to celebrity chefs, many have found Mumbai as a perfect spot to open a restaurant. The credit for this transformation goes to some celebrity chefs who have left a huge impact on the city's restaurant scene. Taking inspiration from different parts of the world cuisine and their home delicacies, these chefs have successfully opened their own most visited eateries in the city
English Vinglish by Chef Ranveer Brar: A dessert boutique in Juhu has a tasty menu which boasts of many classic Indian sweets with a modern twist. Try Amrakhand Cheesecake and Kalakand Cookie, Shrikhand Doughnut, Masala Chai Cookie, Pineapple Halwa Tart with Praline Cream, and Angoori Rasmalai Cake
Goila Butter Chicken by Chef Saransh Goila: Located in Andheri west, Chef Saransh Goila's restaurant has more than 60 outlets in more than 18 cities in India and UK. The restaurant serves famous butter chicken with a twist along with some tried-and-tested classing and new combinations. Some of the best sellers at the restaurant are Chicken Tikka, Delhi Tandoori Chicken, and Chicken Lababdar
O Pedro by Chef Floyd Cardoz: One of the most leading names in fine dining in Mumbai, O Pedro in BKC is serves Goan food in a beautifully designed dining space. The bar menu is illustrious offering some classic and quirky drinks. Some of the bestsellers are Sausage Pulav, Poee sandwiches, Chorizo Chilli Taco, Pedro's Beef Burger, and Panaji Green Watana Rassa
Estella by Chef Rohan Dsouza: This lovely alfresco dining space offers a beautiful Arabian sea view in Juhu. The place is perfect for a date night with a welcoming bar menu. The restaurant serves Asian, Italian, and Continental. Try their Sushi, Nigiri, Tacos, and Pasta
The Bombay Canteen by Chef Thomas Zacharias: The food here, is inspired by the Chef's initial cooking and food from the different parts of India. Some of the most delectable dishes are Buff Tartare, Bombay Sandwich Reuben, Gulab-nut , and Garlic Handvo Toast
Le 15 Patisserie by Chef Pooja Dhingra: Known as the queen of Macaroons, Chef Pooja Dhingra's little bakery sells best French patisseries in Mumbai. Check out their delicious macarons
Theobroma patisserie by Chef Kainaz Messaman: Started with one small outlet in the city, Theobroma now has a legacy across various cities in the country. Some of their best-selling items are Devils Mousse, Millionaire Brownies, Chip Butty, Cookie Brownie, Opium Pastry, and Overload Brownie
Speak Burgers by Chef Vicky Ratnani: The place serves delicious burgers at the most affordable prices. Best From the menu are Italian Grilled Veg Burger, Mother Earth Mushroom Burger, Pesto Paneer Burger, And Harissa Lamb Burger
Indian BBQ Co by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi: This quintessential Indian restaurant is owned by famous TV personality chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The menu is a mix of modern Indian and classic Indian dishes. The huge menu features variety of meats, marinades, and veggies for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. There are chaats and pizzas
