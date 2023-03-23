Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani as the 'Richest Indian'; 7 most expensive things owned by the industrialist

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023
Antilia: is the world’s second-most expensive property after Buckingham Palace in London, UK. It is located on Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai. The house has a temple, salon, private ice cream parlour, and a movie theatre to accommodate 50 people. A garage that can house up to 168 cars and 3 helipads. It costs ₹15,000 crore
Falcon 900EX private jet: comes equipped with luxurious entertainment systems, personal satellites, music systems, and wireless communications. It costs ₹33 crore
Mercedes Maybach 62: costs ₹2.50 crore
Palm Jumeriah Mansion: Mukesh Ambani owns ₹1,350 crore luxurious mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeriah. The beach-facing villa is a ten-bedroom plush residence with a private spa, bar, indoor and outdoor pools and a personal beach
Airbus A319: can carry up to 18 passengers and comes with personalised amenities for each seat. It is like a portable five-star hotel and costs ₹230 crore
BMW 760Li: costs ₹ 8.5 crore. The car comes equipped with Z-level security features and to get it registered in India, Mukesh Ambani paid an extra ₹1.6 crore
London house: In April 2021, Mukesh Ambani acquired the heritage property of Stokes Park in London for a whopping ₹592 crore
