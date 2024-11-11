MTV EMA's: From Shawn Mendes To Tyla, Know Who Wore What For The Big Night

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 11, 2024
Benson Boone won the best new artist award at the MTV EMA's. At the red carpet, he was wearing a high-waist trousers only a over-coat
All images from X (Twitter)
Rita Ora, who hosted the European Music Awards arrived in a Ashi Studio Fall 2024 Couture gown that featured featuring intricate horsehair wefts
Jodie Turner Smith looked breath-taking in a blue velvet Robert Wun Spring 2024 Couture
Tyla chose to wear a Roberto Cavalli Fall 2000 blue and black satin chiffon zebra-print gown, featuring a cowl neck
Shawn Mendes decided to go with a classic black suit and a cream toned button down shirt
Maya Jama chose to wear a a vintage Versace Spring 1994 black dress
Post Malone never fails to impress with his style. He arrived in a a checquered over coat with silver chain and other accesories
Thanks For Reading!