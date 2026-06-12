Mrunal Thakur's Mehendi Look For Friend's Wedding Is Straight Out Of Bollywood Wedding Inspo

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 12, 2026
Mrunal looked radiant in a vibrant mustard yellow Anarkali by Heena Kochhar, serving major wedding-guest inspiration.
The flowy silhouette of the Anarkali added graceful movement, making it perfect for a lively mehendi celebration.
With intricate silver gota embroidery and striking mustard hue the celebratory vibe perfectly matched the joyous wedding atmosphere.
She paired the outfit with a stunning olive green dupatta, creating a beautiful contrast that instantly enhanced the look.
Mrunal's oxidised statement jhumkas complemented the ethnic outfit beautifully while adding a touch of vintage elegance.
Her mehendi-adorned hands and ankles became the perfect accessories, embracing the spirit of the ceremony in the most authentic way.
Soft waves, glowing skin and minimal makeup allowed the outfit and jewellery to remain the centre of attention.