Mrunal Thakur Stuns In Timeless Silk Saree On Her Visit To Tirupati Balaji Temple Along With Telugu Star Adivi Sesh

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 01, 2026
Mrunal Thakur turned heads with her timeless saree look on her visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple on February 28 to kickstart promotions of her upcoming film, 'Dacoit' starring Adivi Sesh.
Mrunal chose a timeless ivory silk saree with a striking red and gold zari border, perfectly aligning with the spiritual and festive mood of her Tirupati Temple visit.
The saree features a classic South Indian aesthetic, reminiscent of traditional Kanjivaram weaves, with a rich golden sheen along the pallu and borders.
She paired the saree with a textured red blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves and subtle woven patterns, enhancing the heritage appeal.
For jewellery, she opted for traditional gold jhumkas and a delicate gold bracelet.
A small black bindi adds to the classic Indian look, while her makeup remains soft and radiant with neutral tones and defined eyes.
Mrunal and Adivi Sesh was spotted at the sacred Tirupati Temple to seek blessings ahead of their movie release on March 19.