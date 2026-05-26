Mrunal Thakur Serves Regal Elegance In ₹2.1 Lakh Mint Green Saree By Rhea Kapoor

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 26, 2026
Mrunal Thakur looked effortlessly regal in a mint green tissue and organza saree by A&R by Rhea Kapoor, serving understated luxury with every frame.
The saree worth ₹2,10,000 features delicate dabka and sequin hand embroidery, making the entire ensemble look dreamy yet grand.
Her blouse featured an intricate embroidered jaal pattern in dupion fabric, perfectly balancing traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance.
Mrunal styled the saree with statement jewellery, including a heavily layered choker and stacked bangles that elevated the royal aesthetic.
Her soft voluminous curls added a romantic touch to the overall styling, framing her face gracefully and enhancing the vintage vibe.
The minimal bindi and classic styling choices gave the entire look a timeless Indian elegance, proving that simplicity can be incredibly striking.
The subtle glam makeup with defined brows, nude lips, and glowing skin kept the attention on the intricacy of the outfit while still making a strong impact.