Mrunal Thakur Redefines Ethnic Chic In Crystal-Embellished Red Ensemble Worth ₹1.25 Lakh

By: Rutunjay D | September 13, 2026
Mrunal Thakur looks nothing short of breathtaking in the Rs. 1,25,000 ‘Elenore Red Cape With Drape Skirt Set’ by Namrataa Rrajpal, exuding absolute regal drama and high-fashion allure.
The vibrant scarlet ensemble is beautifully unified through delicate Chantilly lace detailing and delicate hand-embroidery across every piece, elevating the monochrome look with rich texture.
The strapless tube bustier features detailed lace work, back smocking, and a clean open-end zipper fastening that frames her silhouette with effortless grace.
Layered over the bustier, the embroidered short cape adds dynamic movement with its charming fringe tassels swishing along the hemline.
She accents the passionate red hues with a gorgeous diamond and emerald choker with matching drop earrings, letting the pops of green create an opulent color balance.
With warm bronzed eyeshadow, winged liner, flushed cheeks, and a glossy nude-pink lip, Mrunal radiates pure beauty, confidence, and undeniable star power.
Styled with a clean center part, her smooth, glossy hair falls softly behind her shoulders to keep the focal point on the elaborate necklace and structured neckline.