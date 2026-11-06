Mrunal Thakur Redefines Dhanteras Glamour In A Mirror-Embellished Saree And Diamond Choker

By: Rutunjay D | November 06, 2026
Mrunal Thakur exuded festive sophistication for Dhanteras, wearing a breathtaking ivory saree designed by couturier Seema Gujral.
The saree is crafted from lightweight sheer georgette in a subtle off-white ivory tone that offers a delicate, dreamy drape.
Lavishly embellished throughout, the drape features intricate hand-embroidered mirror work, threadwork, and silver sequin motifs.
She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline and dense mirror-and-sequin embroidery.
The hero accessory of her look is an ornate statement uncut diamond choker necklace that brings regal luxury to the neckline.
She further elevated her jewelry game with complementary diamond cluster drop earrings and statement cocktail rings on both hands.
Her dark locks were styled in soft, voluminous side-parted waves that cascaded over one shoulder effortlessly.