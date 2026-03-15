Mrunal Thakur Oozes Royal Elegance In Ivory Kalidar Look, Pairs With Ajrakh Printed Dupatta

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 15, 2026

Mrunal Thakur recently served major royal vibes in a stunning red and ivory Kalidar ensemble that perfectly blended traditional craftsmanship with regal elegance

The actress slipped into the stunning creation by the label Debyani, featuring a flowing silhouette adorned with intricate gold zardozi embroidery and delicate motifs

The full-sleeved Anarkali also showcased beautifully embroidered borders, giving the entire look a rich and festive appeal

Adding depth to the outfit was a striking double-sided Ajrakh printed dupatta, which brought in a traditional textile element and complemented the ivory tones effortlessly

Mrunal kept her accessories minimal, styling the look with a pair of classic traditional earrings and a few rings, allowing the detailed outfit to remain the highlight

Her makeup look featured a smooth, luminous base with softly blushed cheeks, bold kohl-lined smoky eyes, well-defined brows and nude lips

Completing the look, she styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted low bun and added a small black bindi

Thanks For Reading!

Lovebirds Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Twin In Couple Sweatshirts, Initial Pendants At Mumbai...
Find out More