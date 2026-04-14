Mrunal Thakur Exudes Elegance In Classic Silk Saree & Defined Minimal Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 14, 2026
Mrunal Thakur exudes timeless elegance in a stunning black saree, proving once again that classic silhouettes never go out of style.
The organza silk saree by Mimamsaa, priced at ₹60,000, features delicate woven and embroidered detailing that adds a subtle richness to the otherwise minimal look.
Its fluid drape and sheer texture lend a graceful, almost ethereal movement, making the ensemble both lightweight and luxurious.
She pairs it with a structured Munga silk blouse that complements the saree’s softness while adding a refined, tailored finish.
The blouse’s elbow-length sleeves and minimal embroidery keep the focus on clean lines and understated sophistication.
The choice of subtle gold-toned footwear by Stoffa seamlessly ties the entire outfit together.
Her makeup is kept soft and radiant, glowy skin, defined eyes, and muted lips, perfectly aligning with the saree’s elegant vibe.