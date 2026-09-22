Mrunal Thakur Brings Old-World Royalty To Life In Metallic Tissue Silk And Statement Choker Moment

By: Rutunjay D | September 22, 2026
Mrunal Thakur defines pure ethereal magic in a classic metallic tissue saree, radiating soft vintage glamour and timeless royal sophistication.
The blush-pink tissue fabric catches the light with a mesmerizing metallic sheen, draping fluidly across her silhouette with exquisite elegance.
Featuring intricate golden zari woven borders with delicate floral motifs, the saree brings rich heritage craftsmanship to the forefront.
She pairs the drape with a heavily embellished short-sleeved blouse, adorned with elaborate zardozi work and glittering beaded fringe along the sleeves.
Serving as the undisputed focal point, her majestic polki choker necklace with teardrop kundan details accentuates her collarbones with royal flair.
Her hair is swept back into a sleek, side-parted low bun adorned with soft pink carnations, adding a romantic and traditional finishing touch.
Exuding effortless grace and poise, Mrunal delivers a absolute masterclass in classic Indian heritage dressing that leaves an everlasting impression.