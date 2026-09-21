Mouni Roy Turns Up The Glam In A Shimmering Gold Dance Ensemble- Check Pics

By: Rutunjay D | September 21, 2026
Mouni Roy looked absolutely breathtaking in this shimmering gold look, perfectly capturing the anticipation and drama of her caption, “Calm before the storm.”
She slipped into a dazzling gold embellished dress, featuring a figure-skimming silhouette that beautifully accentuated the outfit’s sculptural appeal.
The bodice is intricately covered in sparkling sequins and metallic embellishments, creating a mesmerising liquid-gold effect.
The plunging sweetheart neckline adds a glamorous edge, beautifully balanced by the elaborate detailing across the bodice.
The standout feature is the dramatic fringe detailing, with layers of metallic gold strands cascading from the sleeves and waist.
The long shimmering tassels create incredible movement, giving the outfit a dynamic, performance-ready quality with every pose.
Her hair was pulled into a sleek, high ponytail, giving the glamorous ensemble a sharp, polished finish while highlighting her neckline.