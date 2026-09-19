Mouni Roy Serves Ethereal Glamour In Blush Pink Saree At Ektaa Kapoor Ganpati Celebrations

By: Rutunjay D | September 19, 2026
Mouni Roy looked absolutely enchanting in this dreamy Ganeshotsav look, serving a perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary glamour.
She wore the Gulabi Chaandni Saree by Threads & Blocks, featuring a delicate blush-pink base in luxurious diamond chiffon.
The saree’s intricate silver gota floral jaal added a subtle shimmer while keeping the overall aesthetic beautifully graceful.
She paired it with a matching blush-pink sleeveless blouse, keeping the styling sleek and letting the saree take centre stage.
Her softly tousled updo with loose face-framing tendrils perfectly complemented the romantic appeal of the saree.
Mouni elevated the traditional ensemble with an ornate maang tikka and statement nath, adding a striking regal touch.
The delicate silver embellishments along the saree’s border beautifully highlighted its intricate craftsmanship.