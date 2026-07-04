Mouni Roy Flaunts Curves In Figure-Hugging Silk Gown With Ruched Bust, Scarf Neck & Daring Thigh-High Slit

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 04, 2026
Mouni Roy turned heads in a striking scarlet gown by CECIL, radiating timeless glamour with a contemporary silhouette.
The gown featured a pure silk ruched bust that beautifully enhanced the structured bodice while adding rich texture.
A chic scarf panel wrapped elegantly around her neck while the floral jacquard fabric subtly elevated the monochrome look.
Its body-hugging silhouette gracefully accentuated her curves while the daring thigh-high side slit added a bold, sultry touch.
The gown featured light bust padding and a clean centre-back zip fastening for a seamless, sculpted finish.
Mouni styled the look with soft glam makeup, defined eyes, sculpted cheeks, and nude lips that perfectly complemented the rich red hue.
Her long, glossy hair was left open in soft waves with a centre parting, adding a romantic touch to the statement outfit.