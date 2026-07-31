Monsoon Special: 7 Easy Homemade Desi Chai Recipes To Warm Up Rainy Evenings

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 31, 2026
Nothing complements the soothing sound of rain quite like a hot cup of chai. This monsoon, skip your regular brew and experiment with these aromatic Indian tea recipes.
1. Masala Chai A classic blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, and tea leaves simmered with milk for a rich, spicy cup of comfort.
2. Adrak Chai (Ginger Tea) Freshly crushed ginger infused into tea adds a warm, peppery flavour that's perfect for chilly monsoon mornings.
3. Elaichi Chai (Cardamom Tea) Crushed green cardamom pods lend a naturally sweet aroma and refreshing taste, making every sip fragrant and soothing.
4. Kesar Chai (Saffron Tea) A few strands of saffron steeped into creamy milk tea create a luxurious brew with a subtle floral flavour and beautiful golden hue.
5. Rose Chai Dried rose petals or rose syrup paired with cardamom create a delicate floral tea that's both refreshing and indulgent.
6. Tulsi-Pudina Chai Holy basil leaves and fresh mint combine to make a light, aromatic tea with a refreshing herbal twist, ideal during the rainy season.
7. Gud Ki Chai (Jaggery Tea) Swap refined sugar with jaggery to enjoy a richer, earthy sweetness that pairs wonderfully with ginger and cardamom for a wholesome cup of chai.