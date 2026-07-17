Monsoon Special: 6 Quick & Easy Chatpata Corn Recipes To Try At Home

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 17, 2026
Masala Corn Chaat Toss boiled sweet corn with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, chaat masala and a pinch of chilli powder for a tangy, flavour-packed evening snack.
Crispy Corn Coat sweet corn kernels with cornflour and spices, deep-fry or air-fry until crispy, then toss with curry leaves, garlic and green chillies for a restaurant-style treat.
Sweet Corn Tikki Mix mashed potatoes, boiled corn, breadcrumbs, herbs and spices, then shallow-fry into golden patties. Serve with mint chutney or ketchup.
Cheesy Corn Toast Spread a mixture of sweet corn, mayonnaise, herbs and grated cheese over bread slices and toast until golden and bubbly for a quick breakfast or snack.
Creamy Sweet Corn Soup Blend boiled corn with vegetable stock, garlic and pepper, then simmer into a comforting soup. Finish with butter or fresh cream for extra richness.
Butter Garlic Corn Cups Sauté boiled corn in butter with minced garlic, chilli flakes, oregano and a squeeze of lemon. Serve warm in cups for an irresistible monsoon snack.