Monsoon Pimple Problems? 7 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Pimples

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023

Monsoon pimples are a common skin concern faced by many during the wet and humid months. It is caused due to the increased humidity levels. Here are 7 home remedies to treat pimples

Remember to perform a patch test before applying any of these remedies to ensure you're not allergic to any of the ingredients. Consistency is key, and if your acne persists or worsens, consult a dermatologist for personalized advice

Neem Leaves: Crush neem leaves to form a paste and apply it to the affected areas. Neem's antibacterial properties can help reduce inflammation and combat pimple-causing bacteria

Turmeric and Honey: Mix turmeric powder with honey to create a paste. Apply it to the pimples for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory benefits

Aloe Vera Gel: Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly to the pimples. Aloe vera soothes the skin, reduces redness, and promotes healing

Tea Tree Oil: Dilute tea tree oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil and apply it to the pimples. Tea tree oil possesses antimicrobial properties that can aid in fighting acne

Lemon Juice: Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to the affected areas to help dry out pimples and reduce oiliness

Cucumber Slices: Place chilled cucumber slices on the pimples for a cooling effect and to reduce swelling

Oatmeal and Yogurt Mask: Mix oatmeal with yogurt to create a thick paste. Apply it to the face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. This mask helps absorb excess oil and unclog pores

