Monsoon Fashion: 7 Stylish & Comfortable Dresses Perfect For This Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
During monsoon, it is always better to wear outfits that are above knee length to protect them from getting stained due to mud but at the same time, don't let it affect your style quotient. You can go for shorts, skirts and pretty dresses. Co-ord sets are in trend these days, so you can wear something like Huma Qureshi- a same coloured crop top, shorts and shirt
Monsoon is the time to make use of your denim shorts with matching tops and a denim shirt like Katrina Kaif
A floral print skirt with a matching blouse and shirt is another type of co-ord set; you can go for in this rainy season like Rakulpreet Singh. Make sure to wear tights under skirts and dresses so that you don't have to worry if they get blown by the wind
A floral thigh slit dress like Janhvi Kapoor is another good option for monsoons
A satin shirt and thigh slit dress like Mouni Roy is the best possible outfit for monsoon as it won't absorb water if you get drenched in rain and also, at the same time, make you look stylish
How about styling a jacket along with your dress? You can take inspiration from Deepika Padukone
Disha Patani's floral dress with puffed sleeves is a cool option. You can go for other colours apart from white
Thanks For Reading!