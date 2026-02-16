Monica Bellucci Follows Mediterranean Lifestyle To Stay Fit At 61: Italian Actor Prefers 'Wine & Pasta' Over Strict Diet

At 61, Italian actor and model Monica Bellucci has the kind of beauty and figure many people hope to carry into their later years. She looks incredibly fit, yet never forced. But if you think her secret lies in punishing gym sessions or extreme dieting, think again. The screen icon has always believed that true fitness isn’t about chasing youth; it’s about embracing life fully, confidently and on your own terms.

How Monica embraces ageing beautifully

In a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times, Monica reflected on how her understanding of beauty has evolved over the years. She drew a clear distinction between the natural glow of youth and the richness that comes with maturity. For her, ageing isn't something to resist; it's something to accept as a natural biological chapter.

So, what's her fitness secret?

When it comes to fitness, Monica doesn't follow the "no pain, no gain" philosophy. You won't find her obsessing over 5 AM HIIT sessions or surviving on green juices. Instead, she leans into her Mediterranean roots, choosing pleasure and balance over restriction. Wine and pasta, she has suggested, are very much part of her lifestyle.

That doesn't mean she ignores her health. She shared, "I exercise of course a bit, and I diet a bit when I have to work, but I am not obsessed. I've always been a curvy woman, never so skinny; that's my nature. And I want to get old in a peaceful way; when you are 50 or 60 you don’t have the same needs as when you are 20. You change; like when your baby comes into the room, you see that the first thing is her. We come in second. This gives us another perspective."

Her routine is simple: a bit of Pilates to stay mobile, stricter discipline only when a role demands it, and a mindset rooted in gratitude and motherhood. For Monica, true fitness begins in the mind, and peace may just be the ultimate anti-ageing secret.