Monday Morning Motivational Quotes To Kickstart A Productive Week

By: Rahul M | October 27, 2024
"Morning is an important time of day, because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have," by Lemony Snicket.
"Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day," by Dalai Lama.
"The sun himself is weak when he first rises; and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on," by Charles Dickens.
"Success is to wake up each morning and consciously decide that today will be the best day of your life," by Ken Poirot.
"Either you run the day, or the day runs you," by Jim Rohn.
"Mondays are the start of the work week, which offer new beginnings 52 times a year," by David Dwek.
"Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier and healthier life," by Germany Kent.
