Mithila Palkar Elevates Ethnic Glamour In ₹65K Handwoven Gold Kanjivaram Saree Paired With Floral Brocade Blouse

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 02, 2026
Mithila Palkar embraced timeless elegance in a handwoven gold Kanjivaram saree priced at ₹65,575, proving that classic weaves never go out of style.
The saree's subtle metallic sheen beautifully reflected the light, creating a luxurious champagne-gold effect.
She paired the saree with a structured floral brocade blouse featuring a modern sweetheart neckline & foral motifs.
Her accessories remained minimal yet impactful. A sleek gold bracelet, delicate rings, and understated earrings allowed the saree to remain the focal point of the look.
Instead of layering on heavy jewellery, Mithila opted for an antique-finish statement choker that added vintage charm.
Mithila styled her hair in voluminous natural curls with a side part, adding softness and movement to the regal ensemble.
The saree was draped in a classic style with neatly arranged pleats and a gracefully flowing pallu, highlighting the luxurious craftsmanship and elegant fall of the fabric.