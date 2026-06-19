'Missing You In Sequel': Diana Penty Channels 'OG Cocktail Girl' In Her Fresh Summer Looks; Netizens React

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 19, 2026
As Cocktail 2 just hit big screens, the 'OG Cocktail girl', Diana Penty dropped understated summer fashion look giving fans more reasons to miss her in the sequel.
Diana embraced chic summer girl in a butter yellow sleeveless tank top that looked fresh, light and season-appropriate.
She paired the top with beige pants, creating a soft neutral palette that felt clean and effortlessly chic.
A light blue baseball cap became the standout accessory, adding a sporty and playful touch to the minimalist look.
Diana opted for minimal accessories, proving that simple styling can make just as much of a statement.
Her makeup appeared natural and dewy, with fresh skin and nude tones enhancing the laid-back aesthetic.
As Cocktail 2 is buzzing on the Internet, Diana's fresh looks have sparked reactions from fans. While many are calling her the 'OG Cocktail girl and irreplaceable.'