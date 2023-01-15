Miss Universe 2022: Know more about R'Bonney Gabriel of USA

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 15, 2023
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2022
Gabriel replaces Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, winner of the contest in 2021
Gabriel was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 20, 1994. Her father, RBon Gabriel, is from the Philippines, while her mother, Dana Walker, is from the United States
Gabriel is the first woman of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title
She graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in fashion design and a minor in fibres
She is a transformational leader and a passionate designer
She teaches sewing to women who have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence
She is the founder and CEO of her own sustainable apparel business, R' Bonney Nola
It was the final question that sealed the faith of Miss USA 2022
Miss Venezuela was crowned first runner-up in this season, while Miss Dominican Republic was crowned second runner-up