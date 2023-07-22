Mind Gym: 7 Mental Exercises To Improve Memory And Brainpower

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023

Engage in puzzles and brain teasers activities like jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, crossword puzzles, or logic games. These challenges stimulate different parts of the brain and promote cognitive flexibility and problem-solving skills

Reading regularly, whether it's books, articles, or newspapers, exposes your brain to new ideas and information. It enhances vocabulary, comprehension, and critical thinking

Learning a new language activates multiple regions in the brain, improves memory, and enhances cognitive functions like multitasking and problem-solving

Learn playing musical instruments, as that requires coordination, memory, and attention to detail. It can boost memory, enhance creativity, and improve spatial reasoning

Memory-enhancing games challenge your ability to recall and retain information. Examples include 'Memory,' where you flip cards to find matching pairs, or smartphone apps designed to improve memory

Strategy games like chess, Go, or strategic video games require planning, foresight, and critical thinking. They challenge your brain and improve cognitive skills

Engage in mindful colouring or drawing activities that can improve focus and concentration, reduce stress, and stimulate creativity

