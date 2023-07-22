Mind-Expanding Reads: 7 Books That Will Reshape Your Mindset & Beliefs

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Principles by Ray Dalio talk about emphasising radical transparency, open-mindedness, and a relentless pursuit of truth, for personal and professional success
The true believer discusses why people give in to fanaticism, fundamentalism, or extremist ideologies
This book by Dr Carol introduces the concept of a growth mindset versus a fixed mindset
As the name suggests the book makes you belive to never underestimate the power of an idea
This book shows that the processing power of computers and technology has increased exponentially through history and is likely to continue doing so
This book by Sigmund Freud makes one simple argument: that humans have deep, animalistic instincts to eat or kill everything
As the name suggests, this book speaks of being afraid of dying…
