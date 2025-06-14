Meenaakshi Chaudhary Smoulders In A Crystal Gown

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 14, 2025

Meenakshi took to Instagram to share her pictures in a pristine white pearl gown, radiating grace with every shimmer

All images from Canva

The gown is a work of art by a Vietnamese couture label, blending cultural craftsmanship with contemporary flair

The gown features exquisite embellishments and structured tailoring, adding depth to the ensemble

With its sculpted silhouette and delicate pearl work, the gown strikes a perfect balance between feminine softness and architectural boldness

Her top-knotted bun and dewy makeup enhance the goddess-like aura, adding a modern twist to the ethereal aesthetic

Meenakshi Chaudhary is an Indian actress and beauty pageant titleholder who works predominantly in Telugu and Tamil films

