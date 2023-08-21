Master Your Focus: 6 Proven Techniques For Children To Boost Concentration And Learning

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
The Feynman Technique: Try and turn your own teacher and explain concepts in simpler terms. This way you will be able to comprehend the topic better
Conducive study place: Have one designated study area which is comfortable in terms of seating, light and less interruption. Study place plays an important role in maintaining focus
Keep recalling: Don't only read the notes, but also engage with the material by recalling everything that you read. This way you will be able to memorise more. It will also strengthen your understanding of subject matter
Pomodoro Technique: It means breaking your study hours into intervals. Take 5 minutes break after every 25 minutes. After four cycles, take one longer break. This will increase your focus
Take notes: Try and not only transcribe information but also write down. Write summaries of the topic you read. Highlight important details and jot down questions for deeper understanding
Visualising: Once read, try and create visual diagrams of the concepts and ideas. This way you can organise the information
