Marriage Unmasked: 7 Truths You Need To Know Before Saying 'I Do'

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
You never really know someone until you live with them
Marriage doesn't erase trauma; it reactivates it
You don't complete one another; you complement each other
Conflict is inevitable; it's how you repair it afterward that matters most
Having children doesn't always strengthen your relationship; it tests it
What you dislike in your spouse is a reflection of what you are yet to process with yourself
Choosing to avoid or ignore your issues doesn't make them go away; it makes them more explosive
