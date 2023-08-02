Marriage Unmasked: 7 Truths You Need To Know Before Saying 'I Do'

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023

You never really know someone until you live with them

Marriage doesn't erase trauma; it reactivates it

You don't complete one another; you complement each other

Conflict is inevitable; it's how you repair it afterward that matters most

Having children doesn't always strengthen your relationship; it tests it

What you dislike in your spouse is a reflection of what you are yet to process with yourself

Choosing to avoid or ignore your issues doesn't make them go away; it makes them more explosive

