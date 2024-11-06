Marie Curie Birth Anniversary: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About 'Mother Of Modern Physics'

By: Manasi Kamble | November 06, 2024
Marie Curie is the first and only woman to win a Nobel Prize in two different fields (physics and chemistry)
Nobel Prizes ran in Marie Curie's family. Her daughter Irène won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1935. Marie shared the prize in physics with her husband Pierre Curie and Henri Becquerel in 1903.
Marie was rejected for her dream job solely because she was a woman and didn't land the position. After getting married to Pierre Curie, she started her career.
Marie Curie was born Marya Sklodowska in 1867 and grew up in Russian controlled Poland
radioactive notebooks: Marie Curie died in 1934 from aplastic anemia due to radiation exposure. Her notebooks, contaminated with radium, are stored in lead-lined containers in France as they remain radioactive for centuries.
Marie and her sister, Bronia, went to "Flying University" as young women to study, as women were not permitted to attend higher education in Poland.
Marie found radium and polonium, naming the latter after Poland, a country she considered home and wished to go back to.
