Malavika Mohanan Turns Mauritian Vacay Into Fashion Runway

By: Anita Philip Aikara | August 20, 2026
White tee, chic striped pants and red lips seem to have become the defining style statement of Malavika's Mauritian holiday
A view to die for! Clear skies, blue ocean and the best holiday weather
Malavika shields herself from the sun in a straw hat, combining style with practical sun protection
A closer look at the inviting beach, with crystal-clear waters that practically beckon you for a swim
Sun, sand, and a stylish hat — the perfect vacation combo
The actress' look screams beach vibes even from a distance
"As if the heavens opened up for a moment. Sigh," Malavika captioned this pic.