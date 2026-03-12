Malaika Arora Dazzles In Radiant Yellow Dress At Launch Of Her Own Lifestyle Brand

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 12, 2026

Malaika Arora turned heads as she attended the launch of her newly introduced lifestyle accessories brand Maejoy.

For the special occasion, Malaika embraced a radiant look in a canary yellow maxi dress from Self-cntrd which is priced at ₹36,000.

The elegant ensemble featured a round neckline with short cap sleeves, lending the outfit a refined yet contemporary appeal.

The bodice stood out with a crystal-embellished mesh overlay, adding subtle sparkle and texture to the otherwise minimal silhouette.

A structured corset-style panelled waist cinched the dress perfectly, highlighting Malaika’s toned figure and creating a sharply defined waistline.

The design seamlessly transitioned into a softly pleated, fluid mesh skirt, which added graceful movement to the outfit.

Malaika kept her styling minimal yet sophisticated, opting for soft glam makeup with defined eyes and nude-toned lips. Completing the look with delicate jewellery and a personalised pendant from her own brand.