Malaika Arora Dazzles In A ₹2,20,000 Champagne-Bronze Saree Paired With Luxe Embellished Kamarbandh

By: Rutunjay D | November 10, 2026
Malaika Arora delivered a masterclass in festive opulence for Diwali, opting for a show-stopping metallic saree ensemble.
Her six-yard drape comes from the shelves of couture label Itrh, carrying a luxe price tag of ₹2,20,000. The saree is crafted in a lustrous metallic sheen in a rich champagne-bronze hue, featuring liquid-like pleating and a delicate beaded border detail.
She paired the drape with a contrasting heavily embellished blouse, designed with a deep scoop neckline, short sleeves, and intricate zardozi and thread embroidery.
Cinching her waist is an ornate traditional waist belt (kamarbandh), lavishly detailed with colorful stones, pearls, intricate metalwork, and hanging bead tassels.
Elevating the ethnic glamour, she wore a stunning stone-studded choker necklace featuring ruby-red and emerald-green drops with matching drop earrings.
Her hair was swept back into a sleek, sophisticated low bun that highlights the regal neckline and statement jewelry piece.