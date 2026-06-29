'Major Diva Energy': Bhumi Pednekar Serves Regal Glamour In Black & Gold Statement Couture At Mumbai Event; Fans React

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 29, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar embraced regal elegance in a striking black-and-gold couture ensemble that beautifully blended traditional Indian craftsmanship.
The intricately embroidered jacket stood out with rich metallic floral motifs, giving the outfit a luxurious and heritage-inspired appeal.
She layered the jacket over a sheer high-neck inner, adding depth and a modern edge while keeping the overall look sophisticated.
Her accessories elevated the look further, featuring dramatic gold chandelier earrings, stacked statement bracelets and an oversized emerald cocktail ring.
Bhumi styled her hair in a sleek braided bun, allowing the intricate embroidery and bold jewellery to remain the focal points of her look.
Her makeup featured bronzed eyes, softly sculpted cheeks, defined brows, and a nude matte lip, perfectly complementing the warm gold tones of the outfit.
The structured silhouette, high neckline, and tailored fit gave the ensemble a commanding presence while accentuating her frame.