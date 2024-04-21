Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day

By: Rahul M | April 21, 2024

May the Lord Mahavira bless you and your family with happiness and goodwill.

Pinterest | Thu Bui

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, may you be blessed with peace and harmony.

Pinterest

Wishing you a wonderful Mahavir Jayanti filled with joy and happiness.

Pinterest | Lek Nipat

Embrace the teaching of Lord Mahavira and work towards the path of truth and spirituality.

Pinterest

On the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, may your heart be filled with kindness and compassion for others.

Pinterest

May Lord Mahavira remove all the negativity and bad influence from your life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Pinterest | Nitesh Kushwaha Ji

Sending warm wishes for Mahavir Jayanti filled with positivity, happiness and peace in your life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Pinterest