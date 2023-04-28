Maestro Zubin Mehta birthday: Interesting facts about the Indian orchestral conductor

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
Zubin Mehta is one of the most celebrated conductors in the world. He has worked with all the top-class international orchestras.
He was born on 29 April 1936 and he comes from a music family. Mehta's father was the founder of the Bombay Symphony Orchestra.
Zubin Mehta made his debut as an opera conductor with Tosca in Montreal in 1963.
Since then he has conducted at the Metropolitan Opera New York, the Vienna State Opera, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, La Scala Milano, and the opera houses of Chicago and Florence as well as at the Salzburg Festival.
He is music director emeritus of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor emeritus of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Apart from his musical collection, he has a book by his name as told to Renate Grafin Matuschka, and translated by Anu Pande.
