Madhuri Dixit Paints Town In Patola Silk, Redefines Heritage Glamour For Festive Saree Look

By: Rutunjay D | September 17, 2026
Madhuri Dixit defines timeless royal grace in a custom Patola Ikat silk saree by Mayyur Girotra, epitomizing festive elegance for Ganeshotsav.
The drape showcases rich jewel tones of deep crimson, navy, and emerald green woven into intricate, geometric Ikat and Bandhani-inspired motifs.
Delicate zardozi work and a heavy hand-embroidered border frame the pallu and hem, lending a touch of opulence to the handloom weave.
She pairs the vibrant drape with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that seamlessly continues the intricate geometric patterns along the neckline.
Traditional gold and pearl chaandbaali earrings frame her face beautifully. While, multi-layered gold stack bangles and a single statement emerald ring add a touch of sparkle.
Her hair is styled in loose, voluminous waves cascading softly over one shoulder, adorned with fresh white gajra for a traditional touch.
Her glam features a radiant base, defined kohl-lined eyes, warm bronzed eyelids, and a rich nude-berry lip that complements the deep red tones of her ensemble.