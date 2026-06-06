Madhuri Dixit Exudes Timeless Elegance In ₹94K Embroidered Co-Ord Set

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 06, 2026
Madhuri Dixit showcased effortless sophistication in Chorus World's Mayflower Skirt and Eve Blazer, proving once again why she remains a timeless style icon.
The structured Eve Blazer brought a refined, power-dressing element to the ensemble, striking the perfect balance between elegance and authority.
Intricate handcrafted floral thread embroidery on the blazer added a delicate, feminine touch, while the D-buckle belt cinched the waist beautifully.
Paired with the Mayflower Skirt, the ensemble achieved a harmonious blend of contemporary tailoring and graceful femininity.
The mid-length skirt's relaxed silhouette offered effortless movement, while its voluminous hem introduced a dramatic yet sophisticated flair.
Madhuri's styling reflected understated luxury, allowing the intricate embroidery and elegant tailoring to take center stage without overwhelming the look.