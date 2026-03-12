Madhuri Dixit At 58 Shines In ₹239,000 Bold Gown At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | March 12, 2026
Madhuri Dixit recently grabbed eyeballs at a Mumbai award, looking effortlessly breathtaking in a chic gown
The 58-year-old actress oozed Hollywood glamour in a ₹238,600 black gown featuring a dramatic off-shoulder blue sleeves
The dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette that complemented her physique, with a plunging neckline and a small train
Madhuri kept her accessories minimal yet stunning with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a few statement rings, that added just the right amount of sparkle
Her beauty glam perfectly sealed the look, adding elegance without overwhelming her ensemble
She opted for a glowing makeup with blushed cheeks, shimmering eyeshadow, sleek liners and mauve lips
Side-parted voluminous wavy hairstyle rounded off her red-carpet ready appearance