LPG Crisis: From Besan Chilla To Pulao 7 Quick Recipes You Can Cook In A Microwave

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 13, 2026
India is currently facing LPG crisis and many Indian consumers are already shifting to induction cooking and other alternatives. Here we take a look at some quick recipes which you can cook in microwave.
Photo: Lisa Roberts
1. Microwave Veg Khichdi In a microwave-safe bowl, mix soaked rice, moong dal, chopped vegetables, turmeric, salt and water. Microwave for 12–15 minutes, stirring once. Drizzle ghee on top before serving.
2. Microwave Scrambled Eggs (Anda Bhurji Style) Beat eggs with chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, salt and a little butter. Microwave for 1 minute, stir and cook again for 30–40 seconds until fluffy.
3. Microwave Maggi / Instant Noodles Add instant noodles, tastemaker, vegetables and water to a bowl. Microwave for 3–4 minutes. Stir once in between for evenly cooked noodles.
4. Microwave Vegetable Poha In a bowl mix washed poha, chopped onion, peas, turmeric, salt and a little oil. Sprinkle water and microwave for 2–3 minutes. Garnish with lemon and coriander.
5. Microwave Upma Mix roasted semolina (sooji), chopped veggies, salt and water in a microwave-safe mug or bowl. Microwave for 3–4 minutes until fluffy.
6. Microwave Rice Pulao Add soaked rice, mixed vegetables, salt, cumin, a little oil and water in a bowl. Microwave for 10–12 minutes until the rice is cooked and aromatic.
7. Microwave Besan Chilla Mix besan, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, salt and water to make a batter. Spread on a microwave-safe plate and cook for 2–3 minutes until set.
