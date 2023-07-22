Love Vanilla Ice Cream? 6 Fun Ways To Eat The Popular Ice Cream

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Vanilla Ice Cream is one of the most popular ice cream flavours in the world. Here are 6 easy and fun ways you can have you favourite ice cream
Turn your vanilla ice cream into a delightful sundae by adding various toppings. You can add chocolate syrup, whipped cream, colourful sprinkles and fruits. Get creative with the presentation and enjoy with friends and family
Who doesn't love an ice cream sandwich? Take two of your favorite cookies or biscuits and sandwich a scoop of vanilla ice cream between them and the dish is ready
Affogato is an Italian dessert that is made with Vanilla ice cream. Add a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream in a dessert bowl or glass, and then pour a shot of hot espresso over it. Voila! The combination of the creamy ice cream and the bold coffee is ready
Vanilla ice cream makes for a tasty and delightful milkshake. Blend a few scoops of ice cream with milk as per your desired consistency. You can also add a flavoured syrup and fruits
Vanilla ice cream paired with a warm and sizzling chocolate brownie is a classic dessert combination that is sure to delight your taste buds. The contrast of the cold and creamy vanilla ice cream against the warm chocolate brownie creates a heavenly treat
Stuffed in a Crepe or pancake is another way to eat your vanilla ice cream. Place a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the center of the crepe or pancake and fold the edges to seal it. You can also add sliced fruits or chocolate sauce before folding for extra flavour
