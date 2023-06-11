Love Trekking? 6 Apps That Will Help You Navigate During A Trek

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Trekking is a popular outdoor activity that involves walking or hiking. It is a great way to explore and connect with nature, while also challenging oneself physically and mentally. Here are 6 apps that will help you navigate your route during treks
Peak Finder is an app that perfect for beginners and works offline as well
FatMap is an app that has one of the best topography 3D models and shows trek paths and altitude levels as well
MAPS.Me is an app perfect fro the beginners
Mapy.cz is an app perfect for experienced trekkers
Open Street Maps is another app that has really good 3D and will help you plan your trek accordingly
OSMAND is another app preferably for the experienced ones that will help you navigate your trek
Thanks For Reading!